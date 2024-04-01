Micic racked up 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Clippers.

The 13 dimes were a new career-high mark for Micic at the NBA level, and he seems to keep playing better and better as he grows more comfortable in his role of being a starting point guard. Micic has now dished out eight or more assists in three consecutive appearances, a streak he'll aim to maintain against the Celtics on Monday.