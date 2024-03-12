Micic provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to Detroit.

Micic doing damage from beyond the arc is an excellent sign for the Serbian, who entered Monday's contest shooting just 22.7 percent on 2.0 threes per game across 43 appearances. Acclimating to the NBA's longer three-point line is a notable adjustment that Micic and other imports, such as Simone Fontecchio last season, must deal with, but he a candidate for an uptick in efficiency down the stretch.