Micic is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a right shoulder contusion.
Micic and Nick Richards (foot) are both questionable for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set after playing heavy minutes during Sunday's loss to the Clippers. If Micic is sidelined, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith would be candidates for elevated roles, but Tre Mann would presumably take over as the primary point guard.
