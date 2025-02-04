Micic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Micic was able to suit up in Monday's loss to Washington after having been deemed questionable due to the left ankle injury, during which he posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) already ruled out, KJ Simpson and Isaiah Wong could see a bump in minutes if Micic is sidelined.