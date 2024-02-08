The Hornets acquired Micic, Tre Mann, Davis Bertans and two future second-round draft picks from the Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Gordon Hayward, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Micic has seen a minimal role for the Thunder this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 assists in 12.0 minutes across 30 appearances. The 29-year-old rookie has struggled with his efficiency, posting 40.7/24.4/73.7 shooting splits in 2023-24. While Micic is unlikely to garner much fantasy consideration, he could see an increase in playing time in Charlotte.