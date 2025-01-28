Micic notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Lakers.

LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury during this game and was unable to return after nine minutes of action. Given Ball's history of ankle issues, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed additional time. Micic will be a popular pickup as a result, as he's averaged 11.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 11 starts this season.