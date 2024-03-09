Micic posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to the Wizards.

Micic was far from his best from an efficiency perspective, but the floor general at least scored in double digits for the third consecutive start. He's logged at least 28 minutes in his last four appearances and has hit double-digit scoring numbers each time, so he might be a decent option as a streaming alternative, particularly in category-based leagues for managers who are on the lookout for a scoring boost.