Micic registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-92 loss to Orlando.

Micic didn't provide much outside of scoring Tuesday, but his efficiency from the field was impressive as he managed to record 20-plus points for the third time in his last four games. Micic is averaging 16.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 2.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.0 minutes per game in March.