Micic provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 loss to Orlando.

Micic drew a second consecutive start for Charlotte, and if he looked solid in his first NBA start against the Raptors on Sunday, he set up the bar even higher with his numbers Tuesday. The 21-point outing was a season-high mark for the guard, and even though he's not likely to repeat these numbers on a sustained basis going forward, the uptick in workload has translated well to better numbers. Micic is averaging 9.8 points, 5.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game since the trade deadline.