Micic supplied 25 points (9-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over Memphis.

Micic had his best performance of the season, connecting on a team-high handful of threes and handing out a team-best assist total while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Micic set new season highs in scoring and threes made in the offensive outburst, having posted 20 or more points in two outings. He has now distributed at least eight dimes in four games, including in two of his last three contests.