Micic ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 loss to the Nets.
Micic moved into the starting lineup, a role that he will likely fill for at least the next week after it was announced LaMelo Ball (ankle) would be re-evaluated in seven days. Although this is another nice opportunity for Micic, there is a chance the Hornets lean more and more into their youth, limiting the time Micic spends on the floor.
