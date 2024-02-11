Micic notched 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and nine assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Micic made his debut with Charlotte after being dealt to the Hornets at the trade deadline, leading all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring and assists over 26 minutes off the bench. Micic set season-high marks in both scoring and assists, previously holding season-high totals of 12 points and seven assists.