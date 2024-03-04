Micic totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to Toronto.

The 30-year-old rookie got his first career start in the NBA due to all the Hornets' backcourt injuries, and Micic was able to deliver decent production. He's seen a bigger workload over the last 10 games and held his own, scoring in double digits six times while averaging 8.7 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 boards over 22.9 minutes a contest. Micic also has six steals in the last five games, and if he continues to contribute defensively, he'll have some deep-league fantasy appeal.