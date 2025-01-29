Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Micic will start in Wednesday's game against the Nets.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined Wednesday, Micic will make his 12th start of the season for the Hornets. Micic has averaged 11.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 30.6 minutes over 12 games as a starter this season.

More News