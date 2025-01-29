Micic will start in Wednesday's game against the Nets.
With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined Wednesday, Micic will make his 12th start of the season for the Hornets. Micic has averaged 11.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 threes in 30.6 minutes over 12 games as a starter this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Plays 33 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Draws spot start Friday•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Slides back to bench Sunday•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Serviceable results in spot start•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Getting starting nod•