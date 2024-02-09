Micic (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Micic will be unable to debut for his new team a day after being traded from Oklahoma City to Charlotte. It seems unlikely that he'll have a sizable role with the Hornets, but he could see a slight uptick in playing time after averaging just 12.0 minutes per game over 30 appearances with the Thunder to begin the year.
More News
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Included in deal to Charlotte•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Sticks in rotation Monday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Plays 21 minutes in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Moves to bench•