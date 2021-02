Carey posted 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Ignite.

Carey wasn't the most prominent scorer Sunday, but he tied for the team lead in rebounds and recorded yet another double-double against the Ignite. While Carey could share some opportunities with Nick Richards in the near future, he still figures to play a significant role for the Swarm.