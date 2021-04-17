Carey scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

Making his first career start in place of P.J. Washington (ankle), Carey was shockingly productive considering he hadn't seen more than seven minutes in an NBA game coming into Friday. The 2020 second-round pick may have carved out a larger role in the frontcourt rotation with the performance, but Carey's workload going forward will likely depend on where the Hornets sit in the playoff chase, and whether player development becomes a bigger priority than competitiveness.