Carey was selected by the Hornets with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Carey has NBA size at 6-foot-10, 270 pounds. He has the ability to bully and score in the post and also has upside as a three-point shooter due to fluid shot mechanics. He's a quality rebounder, too. Questions remain about his decision-making, free-throw shooting and defense, but he should get plenty of opportunities to work those things out with Charlotte given the team's weakness at the center spot.