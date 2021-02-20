Carey recorded 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 118-98 loss to the Hustle.

Carey has been the most productive player for the Swarm to begin the season, and Friday's matchup was no exception. Although he was unable to propel Greensboro to a victory over Memphis, he led the team in scoring and rebounds during the loss. He's now averaging a double-double over the first six matchups of the season with 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds over 30.6 minutes per game.