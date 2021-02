Carey recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds over 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-106 loss to Westchester.

Carey's playing time lagged behind some of the Swarm's other starters in Thursday's season opener, but he led the team on the boards while posting a double-double. He shot 69.2 percent from the floor and was one of the leading performers for Greensboro in the loss.