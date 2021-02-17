Carey tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 loss to the Blue Coats.

Carey led the Swarm in playing time Tuesday, and he was quite efficient from the floor while posting the second-highest scoring total on the team. He was also quite productive on the boards during the blowout loss to Delaware. Through the first four games of the season, Carey is averaging 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over 29.8 minutes per contest.