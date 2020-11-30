Carey agreed Monday with the Hornets on a four-year contract, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Carey becomes the fourth second-round pick in this year's draft to receive a contract longer than two years, joining Isaiah Joe (three years), Tre Jones (three years) and Xavier Tillman (four years). According to Marks, Carey's contract is expected to contain the most money of any second-round pick, an indication that the Hornets expect him to be a contributor as a rookie. The Hornets currently have experienced options in Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo on hand at center, but neither player represents a long-term solution for the rebuilding organization.