Carey (back) started and played 22 minutes Friday for the G League's Greensboro Swarm in the team's 126-117 loss to Raptors 905, finishing with eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

The rookie second-round pick missed Wednesday's win over the Oklahoma City Blue due to back soreness, but his return to the lineup two days later suggests the injury wasn't a major concern. Carey is expected to remain at the G League bubble in Orlando until the NBA All-Star break, which concludes March 10.