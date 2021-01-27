The Hornets announced Wednesday that Carey has been assigned to the Greensboro Swarm as the affiliate prepares for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Along with Carey, the Hornets will also send 15-man roster players Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards (ankle) to Orlando, while two-way players Grant Riller and Nate Darling were also transferred to the Swarm. Carey's G League assignment comes as little surprise, given that he's only picked up garbage-time minutes in three of the Hornets' 17 games this season. The rookie second-round pick should benefit from picking up some much-needed playing time in Orlando.