Carey totaled 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Austin.

Carey's production has picked back up over the past two contests, and he was one of two players to post a double-double for the Swarm during Wednesday's loss. The 20-year-old is now averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over 26.5 minutes per game this season.