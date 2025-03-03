Now Playing

Moore (concussion) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.

After missing the past two games, Moore has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to Charlotte's lineup Monday. Over his last three games, the 2022 second-rounder averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes.

