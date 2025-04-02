The Hornets list Moore as inactive for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
As a two-way player, Moore is eligible to suit up in just three more games for the Hornets for the rest of the season unless Charlotte upgrades him to a standard deal. The team is likely holding Moore out to preserve his games count, and he'll have to sit out three more times over the Hornets' final six contests after Wednesday.
