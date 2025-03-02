Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Golden State.
Moore has missed the last two games due to a concussion, and he'll have to clear the league's protocol in order to return Monday. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over 18.8 minutes per game in his four outings before suffering a concussion.
