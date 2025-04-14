Moore finished Sunday's 93-86 loss to Boston with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes.

Moore didn't play much during Sunday's loss to Boston but took advantage of his 15 minutes on the floor by scoring eight points. The Duke product finishes his third season in the NBA averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and a career-high 34.1 percent from deep.