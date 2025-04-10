Moore contributed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 loss to the Raptors.

With the Hornets down several players Wednesday due to a slew of injuries, Moore saw on-court action for the first time since March 30. He managed to lead Charlotte's bench in scoring despite missing three of his four three-point attempts, and he could see some meaningful playing time over the Hornets' final two games of the regular season if they are still short-handed.