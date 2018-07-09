Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Another double-double in win

Hernangomez had 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's summer league win over Miami.

Hernangomez also had a double-double on Friday and has been among the top performers in Vegas, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The former-Knick also added two assists and a steal in 29 minutes of action Sunday.