Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Cleared to play
Hernangomez (ankle) is available Friday against the Thunder.
A sprained right ankle kept Hernangomez from playing Wednesday against the Pacers. Having the day off seems to have helped him recover, and he'll be available Friday.
