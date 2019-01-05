Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Coming off bench Saturday
Hernangomez will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Coach James Borrego will opt to start Bismack Biyombo against Nikola Jokic, while bringing Hernangomez off the pine. The starting center spot may continue to change on a game-to-game basis while Cody Zeller (hand) is out.
