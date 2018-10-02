Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Coming off bench Tuesday
Hernangomez will come off the bench Tuesday against the Heat, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hernangomez drew the start Sunday when Cody Zeller was out for rest. He'll resume his usual bench role Tuesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Productive in spot start•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Sunday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Plays well in timeshare•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Won't play for remainder of summer league•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double in blowout win•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Summer double-double streak continues•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.