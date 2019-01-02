Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Confirmed starter Wednesday
Hernangomez has been confirmed as the starting center Wednesday against the Mavericks.
As expected, Hernangomez will get the nod with Cody Zeller (hand) out and will likely continue occupying the spot for the remainder of Zeller's absence. That said, coach James Borrego noted that Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo will be in the fold as well, so it's possible Hernangomez sees minutes in the low-to-mid 20s, rather than closer to 30 minutes per night. Still, Hernangomez doesn't need much time to rack up numbers. In four games this season seeing over 20 minutes, he's averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 63.6 percent from the field.
