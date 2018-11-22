Hernangomez (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

While the sprained right ankle kept Hernangomez sidelined for Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Pacers, Frank Kaminsky stepped in as the top backup to starting center Cody Zeller, finishing with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists. Assuming Hernangomez makes it through Friday's morning shootaround no worse for the wear, he should step back in as the No. 2 center, resulting in Kaminsky's removal from the rotation.