Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Deemed probable for Friday
Hernangomez (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
While the sprained right ankle kept Hernangomez sidelined for Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Pacers, Frank Kaminsky stepped in as the top backup to starting center Cody Zeller, finishing with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists. Assuming Hernangomez makes it through Friday's morning shootaround no worse for the wear, he should step back in as the No. 2 center, resulting in Kaminsky's removal from the rotation.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in limited minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Records double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Productive in spot start•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.