Hernangomez had 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 win over the Raptors.

Hernangomez has earned at least 20 minutes in three of the last four games, and he logged his fourth double-double through 51 appearances in this one. The absences of Cody Zeller (knee) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) have provided Hernangomez with an opportunity, and he's clearly capitalizing on it. It's not clear when either of the aforementioned players will be healthy enough to return to action. Regardless, Hernangomez is at least worthy of consideration as a cheap option in daily formats for as long as they remain sidelined.