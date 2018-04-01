Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles in loss

Hernangomez finished with 15 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Hernangomez played well off the bench Sunday, recording a solid double-double in just 22 minutes of action. He had his way inside, setting career-best numbers in both free-throws attempted and made. The Hornets have nothing to play for and should be looking to see what they have in Hernangomez, so he could be in line for a slight uptick in his playing time for the remainder of the season.