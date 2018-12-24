Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles in thumping
Hernangomez finished with 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 loss to Boston.
Hernangomez came out of nowhere to record his first double-double of the season Sunday. The game was over early which meant the second unit was able to see additional run, something Hernangomez took full advantage of. There is no need to go running to the waivers to grab him after just one performance but he is worth keeping an eye on to see if he can maintain this effort.
