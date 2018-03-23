Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles Thursday
Hernangomez collected 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 19 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 victory over the Grizzlies.
Hernangomez started in place of Dwight Howard (suspension), and made the most of his minutes, posting a double-double for the second time this season. It's a little surprising that he only got 19 minutes even with Howard out, which indicates that when Howard comes back, his run will be limited and his opportunities to showcase his double-double potential will be capped also.
