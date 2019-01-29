Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Drops double-double on old team
Hernangomez registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 101-92 victory over the Knicks.
Hernangomez saw a little extra run in Monday's contest from the bench, most likely because it his his former playing team, and put up a double-double in the process, his third of the season. When given time, Hernangomez operates as a big body who can rebound and finish inside, but his uses outside of that are limited and therefore, so is his role and outlook.
