Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Heading to Charlotte

Hernangomez has been traded from the Knicks to the Hornets in exchange for Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hernangomez had reportedly become unhappy with his role in New York, where he had played in just 26 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds across 9.0 minutes per game. That particular news didn't come as too much of a surprise considering he averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game last season -- his rookie year. That said, it's unclear if he'll see any more time with the Hornets than he did with the Knicks this season, as the team already has somewhat of a logjam at center with Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller.