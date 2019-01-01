Hernangomez compiled 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 125-100 win over the Magic.

The stellar per-minute production itself would have been enough to make this a banner night for Hernangomez, but the third-year center now has a clear path to the starting role for the foreseeable future after Cody Zeller fractured his hand during the contest. The Hornets haven't released a timeline for Zeller's return, but he'll more than likely be on the shelf for multiple weeks, paving the way for Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky to see appreciable upticks in playing time. With that in mind, Hernangomez makes for an appealing speculative pickup in most formats, as he's produced effectively when given extended run. Per 36 minutes this season, Hernangomez is averaging 20.5 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field), 13.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks.