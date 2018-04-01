Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Just misses double-double Saturday
Hernangomez scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.
He's started to see a consistent role on the second unit for the Hornets, playing at least 13 minutes in seven of the last eight games and averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 boards in 16.4 minutes over those seven contests, With the Hornets eliminated from the playoffs, Hernangomez could be worth a look as a DFS play if Dwight Howard gets his workload cut back over the final five games of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 12 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 17 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Likely to debut Sunday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...