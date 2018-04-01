Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Just misses double-double Saturday

Hernangomez scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.

He's started to see a consistent role on the second unit for the Hornets, playing at least 13 minutes in seven of the last eight games and averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 boards in 16.4 minutes over those seven contests, With the Hornets eliminated from the playoffs, Hernangomez could be worth a look as a DFS play if Dwight Howard gets his workload cut back over the final five games of the season.