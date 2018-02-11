Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Likely to debut Sunday
Hernangomez is not listed on the Hornets' injury report, suggesting he could play Sunday against the Raptors.
Of course, Hernangomez isn't injured, but he'd been awaiting clearance after coming over from the Knicks at the trade deadline. The 23-year-old did not play Thursday against Portland or Friday in Utah, but all signs point to him being available Sunday in what would likely be a limited, bench role. It's unclear where, exactly, Hernangomez will fit into the Hornets' rotation after he appeared in only 26 games for the Knicks through the first four months of the season. For the time being, he'll likely be penciled in as the No. 3 center behind Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller.
