Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Likely to receive starting nod
Teammate Tony Parker said after Wednesday's morning shootaround that Hernangomez would start at center for the Hornets in the team's matchup with the Mavericks later in the evening, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Confirmation on the Hornets' starting five should come at some point shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff, but Hernangomez also seemed to be the top choice for the top-unit center role after Cody Zeller exited the team's previous game Monday against the Magic with a fractured right hand. Such injuries usually carry multiple-week recovery timetables, so Hernangomez should have his best opportunity of the season to draw steady playing time in the frontcourt. It's worth noting, however, that coach James Borrego hinted after Tuesday's practice that Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo could see more run at the position when an outside-shooting or defensive-minded presence, respectively, is needed down low, so Hernangomez may not match the 26.2 minutes per game Zeller averaged throughout December. That said, even if Hernangomez can get to 20 minutes most outings, it might be enough for him to challenge for consistent double-double production.
