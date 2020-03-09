Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: May drop out of rotation
Hernangomez could be dropped from the center rotation beginning Monday against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Cody Zeller will remain the starter Monday, and coach James Borrego indicated that he intends to use Bismack Biyombo as the primary backup. Given that Borrego has only used two of the three centers over the past two weeks, it looks as though it could be Hernangomez's turn to drop from the regular rotation. He's backed up both Biyombo and, more recently, Zeller over the last six games, averaging 18.7 minutes in that span.
