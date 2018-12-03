Hernangomez compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Hernangomez drew the start in place of Cody Zeller (ribs), who had been listed as probable but ultimately was ruled out. Hernangomez was a healthy scratch during Friday's matchup with the Jazz, and with a few days off for Zeller to recover for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Hernangomez's minutes could evaporate once again. As a result, he's not exactly a safe option in most leagues, though he has proven his ability to put up decent scoring and rebounding numbers in limited action.