Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in limited minutes
Hernangomez had eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Heat.
Hernangomez has produced well through the first three games this season, albeit in a modest role. He appears to be firmly ahead of Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo on the depth chart, as both have been healthy scratches in two of the three tilts thus far. Nevertheless, it will be tough to trust Hernangomez outside of deeper leagues unless he starts seeing 20-plus minutes per night.
