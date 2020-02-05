Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in loss
Hernangomez supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
Starting center Cody Zeller played just 13 minutes while battling some early foul trouble, but his limitations didn't open up much extra run for Hernangomez, as the Hornets leaned more heavily than usual on small-ball lineups to match up better with Houston. Hernangomez at least provided serviceable numbers during his time on the floor and has seemingly firmly established himself ahead of Bismack Biyombo as the Hornets' No. 2 center. Hernangomez is averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 boards and 1.6 assists in 19.0 minutes over the last five games.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Logs double-double in 19 minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores four in two minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Remains benched Friday•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Sees 19 minutes Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...