Hernangomez supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 125-110 loss to the Rockets.

Starting center Cody Zeller played just 13 minutes while battling some early foul trouble, but his limitations didn't open up much extra run for Hernangomez, as the Hornets leaned more heavily than usual on small-ball lineups to match up better with Houston. Hernangomez at least provided serviceable numbers during his time on the floor and has seemingly firmly established himself ahead of Bismack Biyombo as the Hornets' No. 2 center. Hernangomez is averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 boards and 1.6 assists in 19.0 minutes over the last five games.